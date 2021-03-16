KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The planning committee for the Preston County Music & Arts Festival has postponed the 2021 festival.
The event had been scheduled for Aug. 7. Last year, before the festival was canceled because of the pandemic, the committee voted to expand the festival to include musicians, artists and vendors from Taylor County.
The committee, consisting of Paul Burger, Lynn Housner, Robin Knotts and Janet Szilagyi, said they believed having an event for a large group of people would be risky with being made in defeating the COVID-19 virus.
Planners said the event may be held again in 2022.
