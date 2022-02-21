The Col. Thomas R. Carskadon House, also known as the Carskadon Mansion, is a historic home located on what has been called Radical Hill, overlooking Mineral Street on U.S. Route 220 in Keyser. It is the former residence of Thomas R. Carskadon, an influential Mineral County farmer and political leader. How did this Radical Hill reference originate? It is a very interesting story, more about a man than a place.
When Carskadon had the mansion built in 1886, it was a grand structure. It stood on approximately 600 acres of land. The architecture design was described as Italianate and French Second Empire styles. It had two sections: a 2 1/2-story rectangular brick main block and a one-story real ell. It featured a hip-on mansard roof and dormer windows. Also on the property, it was believed there was a dairy, silo and barn.
Carskadon was born in Hampshire County in 1837. He was known as many things: a farmer, stockman, fluent, “silver-tongued” public speaker, progressive thinker, pioneer, loyal Methodist and candidate for vice president on the Prohibition party’s ticket of 1884. Growing up on a farm, he became very knowledgeable about agriculture and economics. He presented his work in writings in leading farm journals and public lectures in various settings. He prided himself on his advanced, bold opinions on many issues of the day; for this reason, he named his home and farm Radical Hill. The name Radical Hill was misconstrued. It was believed that people living in that area were radical, which was not true; it was because Carskadon was a “flowery and radical speaker.” Carskadon died in 1905. His house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. The Mineral County Historical Foundation is in the process of restoring parts of the property to its natural beauty for a museum in the near future.
I have to admit, I was ignorant. I did not know this growing up. … That Radical Hill was about the man — Thomas R. Carskadon — not the place. It is amazing what we learn by reading and seeking out information. It was Carskadon’s radical views and bold nature that led to this self-proclaimed reference. If you would like more information about Keyser history, I encourage you to read the book by William W. Wolfe titled “History of Keyser, West Virginia: 1737-1913” (available at the Keyser library) or consult the Mineral County Historical Society.
Now a resident of Piedmont, West Virginia, David Shapiro is a longtime resident of Keyser, West Virginia, and former business owner in that city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.