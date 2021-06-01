KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College recently held its 81st Recognition Day Awards ceremony, during which students were recognized and presented with various accolades.
Fort Ashby
Makenna Douthitt, an exercise physiology major, was presented with the general biology award.
Jen Hershberger, a business management major, was presented with the outstanding business management student award. The award is presented to a Bachelor of Applied Science student who exhibits academic excellence, leadership and character.
Keyser
Matthew Bane, a biology major, was the recipient of the W.E. Michael Biology Award, which is bestowed in memory of Professor Emeritus W.E. Michael, who taught at the college for 33 years. The award is given to the student with the highest average in the complete biology major sequence.
Jaiden Courrier, a general studies major, was the recipient of the Willa Louise Cather Award for best noncreative essay. Named after Professor Emerita Willa Louise Cather, the award is presented to a student whose essay represents the best noncreative work produced in all English classes at the college during the year.
Gabriella McClintock, an elementary education major, was the recipient of the outstanding teacher education student award.
Alexis Taylor, an animal science major, was the recipient of the outstanding agriculture sophomore student award.
Taylor VanMeter, a pre-nursing major, was presented with the Dr. Henry Falkowski Survey of Chemistry Award. It is named in memory of Henry S. Falkowski, who taught chemistry at the college for 41 years. The award is given to the student who achieves the highest overall average in the Chemistry 111 and Chemistry 112 sequence, in lecture and laboratory.
New Creek
Jenna Francis, an English major, was the recipient of the Orval Anderson Award for Best Creative Essay. Named after Professor Emeritus Orval Anderson, the award is presented to a student whose essay represents the best creative work produced in all English classes at the college during the year.
Westernport, Md.
Sharon Shumaker, a business management major, was presented with the outstanding business technology student award. This award is presented to an Associate of Applied Science student who exhibits academic excellence, leadership and character.
To view all 2021 Recognition Day recipients, visit the college website at www.potomacstatecollege.edu.
