KEYSER, W.Va. — Frank Fox and Miller’s Quality Recycling are hosting a get-together on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to officially open a recycling program in Keyser.
The event will feature a recycling bin being painted with West Virginia wildflowers by a local artist.
Supporters of the project will be on hand to meet and greet.
The location is at the practice field behind BB&T Bank, which is accessible from Harley Staggers Drive.
The event is open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring newspapers or magazines for recycling.
Refreshments will be served.
