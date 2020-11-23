CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District is encouraging consumers to shop at local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Shopping small on Nov. 28 supports America’s dynamic small business owners and provides critical economic backing to businesses nationwide. Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday allows consumers to make an impact in their neighborhoods by supporting local small businesses. Last year, an estimated 110 million U.S. consumers shopped small on Small Business Saturday.
Last year, shoppers came together in full force to support their local communities and Small Business Saturday hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending.
“This year, remember, you can support many small businesses in person by following state and local socially distancing guidelines and in the convenience of your own home by shopping virtually,” said Karen Friel, West Virginia District director. “Many small businesses are offering a variety of ways to shop, including ordering online and picking up via curbside. Small businesses need our support more than ever right now, check with your local small businesses, chamber of commerces and other local organizations on how you can #shopsmall to support small businesses this shopping season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.