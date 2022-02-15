KEYSER, W.Va. — The underground world will be brought to the surface through the Soil Tunnel Trailer, an exhibit to be featured at the 10th annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Festival on March 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
The interactive learning exhibit teaches children of all ages about soil, water, animals and specialty crops. The larger-than-life carrot, onion, ginseng and other root vegetables are carved and painted to look real on the wall.
Another wall holds many insects normally found in the ground, like a centipede, a cicada and ants digging tunnels. Insects are critical to keeping soils healthy.
Sam Urban, a specialist with the West Virginia Conservation Agency, will lead the presentation of the Soil Tunnel with Aimee Figgatt, outreach specialist.
To learn more about the exhibit, visit: www.wvca/soiltrailer
Event planning co-chairs are Andrea Schafer, Potomac State; Craig Kesner, Northrop Grumman; and Kelly Haines, Mineral County Schools. Contact agschafer@mail.wvu.edu at 304-788-7133 or Margaret Miltenberger at m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu for more information.
For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network, visit http://mineralstem.com/ and for regular updates on the STEM Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.
