ROMNEY, W.Va. — The South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival is back for its 13th year on June 25 at Wapocoma Campgrounds.
Performers include Appalachian Roadshow, Sideline, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Blue Ridge Thunder, Fly Birds and Centerfire.
Appalachian Roadshow will perform a 90-minute set at 8 p.m. The IBMA New Artist of the Year is made up of veteran musicians seeking to honor the music, traditions and history of the Appalachian people and regions through entertaining music and storytelling.
Bands will be taking the stage from 11 a.m. and a fireworks show is planned after the last act has finished.
Wapocoma Campground is located 5 miles west of Romney along River Road. Food from various vendors, craft displays and raffle opportunities will be available.
No coolers, tents, high back chairs or alcohol are permitted in the concert area.
The South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks Show is sponsored by the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 304-822-7300, 304-822-5496 or visit bluegrass.hampshirewv.com or www.hampshirecountyparks.com.
