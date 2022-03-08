CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The start of West Virginia’s annual spring fire season marks the return of burning restrictions, including the prohibition of open burns between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“We’ve had a busy start to 2022, but if everything goes according to our predictions we’ll have an average spring fire season,” said Jeremy Jones, assistant state forester for the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the state’s fire supervisor.
Jones said that more than 99% of wildfires in West Virginia are caused by people and that burning debris accounts for 35% of all wildfires during the past 10 years.
Statewide burning restrictions will remain in effect until May 31. The Division of Forestry has issued burning guidelines at wvforestry.com/fire-laws. Regulations include:
- Burning is prohibited during fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If burning has occurred between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.
- All fires must have a ring or safety strip.
- The safety strip must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide.
- Fire must be attended until completely extinguished.
- Only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burnt.
- Any spark-throwing machinery such as power shovels or sawmills operating on land subject to fire must contain an adequate spark arrestor.
- Inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to provide adequate protection.
“Our fire laws protect one of West Virginia’s most valuable resources — our forests,” Jones said. “We urge everyone who burns anything outside to be completely familiar with the guidelines available on our website.”
Commercial burning during prohibited periods requires a permit to be issued by local WVDOF offices. A permit is required for each commercial burning site.
Anyone who causes a fire on any grass or forest land must reimburse the state for costs to suppress the fire. Fines for forest fires caused by negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with an additional civil penalty of $200.
