KEYSER, W.Va. — Standup-up comedians Sam Cobb and Cory Bush, hosted by Don Jon, will present the “I Don’t Own A Razor Tour” on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Indie on Main, 15 N. Main St.
On Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., Moonshine Jasmine, Megan Pennington and Dan Stonerook join songwriter Tyler Feathers. The music is an acoustic blend of blues and folk.
More information for either show can be found at TheIndieOnMain.com or Facebook.
Both shows will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.
Some performances at the venue benefit the Indie on Main Charitable Trust, a 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to lowering barriers for artists to perform and affordability for the general public to attend the performances.
For more information, call 304-359-4254.
