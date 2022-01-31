CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will receive a $100,000 American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.
The orchestra may use the funding to save jobs and for operations and facilities, health and safety supplies and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.
The NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.
“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as the WV Symphony Orchestra, rebuild and reopen,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA.
“The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March when the NEA was provided $135 million for the arts sector.
The funding for organizations is the third installment, providing more than $57.7 million for arts organizations.
In April, the NEA announced that $52 million in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional and regional arts organizations for regranting.
The second installment in November allocated $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies for subgranting to local artists and art organizations.
For more information on the NEA’s American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of arts organizations funded in the announcement, visit www.arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.
