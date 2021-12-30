KEYSER, W.Va. — The annual Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Festival planning committee is accepting proposals for presentations. The event will be held March 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
Proposal registrations are due by Feb. 1, 2022, at http://mineralstem.com/SpeakerApp.php.
“The STEM Festival is hosted by the Mineral County STEM Network and modeled after the USA Science and Engineering Festival and Expo held in Washington, D.C., and is an exciting venue for attendees to experience the numerous hands-on activities,” said Andrea Schafer, an assistant education professor with Potomac State and co-coordinator of the STEM Festival.
The festival is designed to re-invigorate the interest of youth in STEM activities and careers by presenting compelling, educational and entertaining gatherings.
“We are excited to be planning an in-person event this year on the campus of Potomac State College. Families travel from throughout the region to attend this ever-popular event, due in large part to the outstanding presenters who provide quality hands-on STEM learning experiences,” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service, 4-H and family extension agent.
Businesses, industry and organizations are encouraged to participate by providing hands-on activities that stimulate interest and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers at all student levels, including elementary, middle and high schools.
Schafer is joined as co-coordinator by Craig Kesner of Northrop Grumman and Robin Haines and Kelly Haines of Mineral County Schools. For questions about the proposals, contact Schafer at agschafer@mail.wvu.edu or 304-788-7133.
For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network, visit http://mineralstem.com/. For regular updates on the STEM Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.
