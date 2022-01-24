KEYSER, W.Va. — Proposals for presentations for the Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Festival are being accepted through Feb. 1 at http://mineralstem.com. The event will be held March 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
The mission of the festival is to re-invigorate the interest of youth in STEM activities and careers by presenting educational and entertaining science gatherings.
Business, industry and organizations are needed to provide hands-on STEM activities that stimulate interest and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Presentations are needed that appeal to all levels: elementary, middle and high school students.
“We are excited to be planning an in-person event this year on the WVU Potomac State College campus. Families travel from throughout the region to attend this popular event. The success is due in large part to the outstanding presenters who provide quality hands-on STEM learning experiences,” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H and Family Extension agent.
The planning committee co-chairs are Andrea Schafer, Potomac State; Craig Kesner, Northrop Grumman; and Kelly Haines, Mineral County Schools. For questions, contact agschafer@mail.wvu.edu or 304-788-7133.
