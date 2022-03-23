Nursing

On the left, Emma Coffman gets her message across with the “Nursing” mural design. At right, Sawyer Rodeheaver poses with his “Welding” mural design. The Keyser High School students’ designs were selected among 24 submissions. Charity Lark’s “Marketing” design was also selected.

KEYSER, W.Va. — Art students at Keyser High School have completed murals that are on display outside the Mineral County Technical Center.

The selected designs were “Marketing” by Charity Lark, “Nursing” by Emma Coffman and “Welding” by Sawyer Rodeheaver.

Mineral County Technical Center Principal Loretta Mick, Georgeanna Mansfield and Highland Arts Unlimited board members selected the three designs out of 24 submissions.

The program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment of the Arts with the approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

The project is also supported by donations from Ace Hardware, Keyser Inn, Timbrook Ford and the HAU board members.

