CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation recently announced students who were awarded West Virginia Regional Access Scholarships to attend ACM.
Receiving the $1,000 awards to attend the school were Haley Abrell, Paw Paw; Seth Cullers, Petersburg; Bria Edgell, Points; and Savanna Ritchie and Katie Wilson, Keyser.
The scholarships are awarded annually to full-time ACM students who reside in Grant, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, and Preston counties.
The ACM Foundation provides more than $1 million in scholarships each year to help students achieve their academic goals.
The foundation will accept online scholarship applications for 2022-2023 academic year beginning Nov. 1. More information is available by calling 301-784-5200 or emailing Sandi Foreman at sforeman@allegany.edu.
