PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The Children’s League is bringing the Scottish Rite Early Childhood Language Disorders Clinic, Rite Care, to Petersburg and the surrounding communities.
Through collaboration with Grant Memorial Hospital, free speech therapy is now offered for patients up to age 21.
“I have a special place in my heart for Grant County and am thrilled that we will have a physical presence here to serve children by providing complimentary speech therapy services,” said John Athey, a Keyser attorney who is the League president. “We appreciate the warm reception extended to us by the Grant Memorial Hospital and many local businesses and residents.”
The Children’s League encourages pediatricians, professionals and parents to refer children who have questionable speech-language issues. To refer a child to be evaluated, call 301-759-5200 or email childrensleague@yahoo.com.
“Our partnership with The Children’s League will improve access to speech therapy services in our community, which has been a gap for a very long time, especially for school-aged children,” said Grant Memorial Hospital CEO Robert W. Milvet Jr. “Knowing they have been committed to their mission for more than eight decades leaves no doubt in my mind they will serve our community with the utmost quality and compassionate care the children and their families deserve.”
Grant Memorial Hospital is the fourth location for Rite Care speech language disorders clinics managed by The Children’s League. Other locations are in Cumberland, Oakland and Keyser.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Grant Memorial Hospital and Mr. Robert Milvet, CEO, in providing free speech therapy for children. The Children’s League is passionate about children and compassionate about their care,” said Cathy Growden, executive director for The Children’s League.
In addition to speech therapy, the League provides free orthopedic, cerebral palsy and cleft lip/palate clinics as well as physical therapy at its Cumberland office. All services are free to youth through age 21 from West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
