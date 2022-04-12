KEYSER, W.Va. — Highland Arts Unlimited will host The Seldom Scene on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
The final show of the season marks the 50th year for HAU. The celebration will continue as the new season gets underway in August.
For over 50 years, The Seldom Scene has been a progressive bluegrass movement as their shows include bluegrass versions of country, rock and pop favorites. Since they began playing together at weekly jam sessions in Ben Eldridge’s Bethesda, Maryland, basement, The Seldom Scene has become one of the single greatest contributors to the progression of bluegrass, while setting a new standard and attracting new audiences to the genre.
Their legendary weekly DC-area residencies were so popular that it soon forced them to play more than once a week, but they continued to maintain their image as being seldom seen. Several of their early album covers were photographed with the stage lights on only their feet or with their backs to the camera. The Seldom Scene has performed at the White House many times and the group continues to tour year-round.
The Seldom Scene includes Lou Reid (mandolin/vocals), Dudley Connell (guitar/vocals), Ronnie Simpkins (bass/vocals) Fred Travers (dobro/vocals) and Ron Stewart (banjo, fiddle). The last founding member, Eldridge, retired in July 2016.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Candlewyck Inn, Ace Hardware and Reed’s Drug Store in Keyser; Allegany Arts Council; Anderson’s Corner in Romney; or at www.eventbrite.com.
Admission is free to Highland Arts Unlimited members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.
For more information, call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.
