MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center has expanded opportunities for military veterans enrolled in the VA health care system to access their care by telehealth through the launch of its Digital Divide Consult and continued partnerships with private-sector companies facilitated by the VA’s secretary’s Center for Strategic Partnerships.
The effort is to ensure all veterans, regardless of where they live, have convenient access to VA care and the initiatives do just that.
“During the pandemic, VA’s telehealth services have been of critical importance, enhancing options for veterans in our catchment area that covers four states and 22 counties to connect with the high-quality health care they deserve,” said Kenneth W. Allensworth, medical center director. “VA’s Digital Divide Consult assists qualifying veterans who do not have the internet or technology needed to access telehealth services from home by loaning them internet-connected devices or helping them apply for federal subsidies for their needed technology.”
Since January 2021, the medical complex in Martinsburg has conducted more than 13,700 video telehealth visits into veterans’ homes.
Veterans and their families may visit VA Video Connect at the VA App Store and VA Office of Connected Care for information about VA telehealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.