MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Martinsburg VA Medical Center took the opportunity to recognize employee Sam Powell for his service in Vietnam in observance of National Vietnam Veterans Day.
As a Facilities Management Service employee, Powell has worked to serve his fellow veterans as a senior design engineer for over 10 years.
Powell sat down for a podcast to share his story having been drafted at 23 years old and selected to attend intelligence training.
Powell was sent to Vietnam and flew over 100 low-level reconnaissance missions to capture and read information gathered from a small, unarmed Cessna plane.
Always vulnerable to ground fire, Powell said, “The only weapon we had was surprise.”
His unit’s motto was Search, Detect, Identify and his work provided vital intelligence to U.S. commanders about enemy movements and activities.
“You’re still carrying that on your shoulders,” he said. “I knew why I was there, and the enemy knew why I was there.” His experience still affects him to this day, but looking back, Powell remarks that his time spent in Vietnam makes him appreciate everything in life a little more.
The full podcast premiered March 29 and can be found at www.Facebook.com/MartinsburgVAMC.
