KEYSER, W.Va. — Jim Freganaro, a wildlife biologist with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, and Sheldon Owen, West Virginia Univesity extension wildlife specialist, will participate in the 2021 Virtual Mineral County STEM Festival on March 13, offering an educational look at snakes, frogs and other West Virginia nongame wildlife.
Life from a snake’s point of view will be presented by Freganaro. Students will take part in an activity to “hear” like a snake using a metal clothes hanger and some string. Freganaro will have several snakes on hand to show the differences between poisonous and non-poisonous serpents.
Owen will cover the differences between frogs and toads by teaching their unique calls. Students will then be able to advance to become a citizen scientist.
Participation in the event is easy through Zoom by registering online at mineralstem.com. Registered families will receive the Zoom link, session times, topic descriptions and a materials list. Most sessions will involve hands-on activities with simple materials easily available. Quality closed captioning will be provided.
The Community Trust Foundation provided seed funding to help establish the collaboration that benefits area youths through compelling hands on STEM activities. CTF is active in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral counties, providing administrative services and financial management to philanthropic funds.
For regular updates on the STEM Festival, like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM. Questions may be directed to the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621.
