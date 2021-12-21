KEYSER, W.Va. — Nathan Van Vranken, a visiting instructor at West Virginia University Potomac State College, has published a paper describing the remains of dinosaur-aged fossil fish as part of an international collaboration with Swiss and Uruguayan paleontologists. Their paper appeared in the Nov. 11 issue of PLOS ONE, an open access, peer-reviewed journal found at doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0259292.
The new fossils were found by Bradley Carter, a private collector, in March 2020. Carter regularly scours the fossil-bearing outcroppings of the Woodbine Formation, a 96-million-year-old sandstone and limestone formation near Dallas, Texas, that’s well-known for ample dinosaur and crocodilian remains. He has had two fossil fish species named after him.
The new fossils belong to a previously known extinct genus of coelacanth, Mawsonia. Until Carter’s discovery, Mawsonia was only known from Africa and South America. Coelacanths are often called living fossils and thought to have changed little through time. During the Mesozoic Era 252 to 66 million years ago, coelacanths were diverse and varied in behavior, body shape and habitat. Their lineage today is restricted to two species of deep-water marine fish living in the Indian Ocean.
After finding the fossils, Carter reached out to Van Vranken, whom he had befriended during Van Vranken’s undergraduate days at The University of Texas at Arlington. The two began writing a description of the fossils and soon brought in additional collaborators, Lionel Cavin and Pablo Toriño, both of whom are internationally renowned coelacanth researchers.
Cavin, a Swiss paleontologist from the Natural History Museum in Geneva, was the lead author on the study. He believes the evidence proves that more North American coelacanths are waiting to be discovered or may be sitting unrecognized in museum collections.
Cavin noted that the fossils of eastern North America are especially understudied in comparison to the sites of western North America, which have been explored extensively since the late 1800s.
Though modern coelacanths are deep water predators who slowly swim and eat whatever they can find, Mawsonia was likely an active predator, similar to the Arapaima, a voracious predatory fish native to the Amazon Rainforest. According to Uruguayan paleontologist Toriño, Mawsonia could grow up to 13 feet long though the fossils found in Texas appear to be much smaller.
Van Vranken also studied the marine going lizards known as mosasaurs for his master’s work at The University of Texas Permian Basin and described one of the youngest records of mosasaurs in the Hell Creek Formation of North Dakota. He published new examples of aspidorhynchids from the southeastern United States, unusual fossil fishes similar to modern needlefish but not related. He has collected additional new species of fossil fishes from Texas awaiting further description.
He has been working alongside PSC Librarian Nick Gardner, who dabbles in paleontology and has been exploring the region’s paleontology riches since the mid-2010s. They co-presented last year at an online conference on their paleontology experiences in the Washington metropolitan area and are working on a short paper describing the fishes, marine reptiles and sharks they found.
Van Vranken recently took PSC students to a 370-million-year-old rock outcropping located on campus, where they measured sections of the rock and collected examples of common fossils from the layers.
To learn more, visit: admissions.potomacstatecollege.edu, call 304-788-6820 or email Go2PSC@mail.wvu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.