CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund is accepting applications until April 2 for small and large grants. Up to $450,000 may be awarded in total, including $50,000 for small grants.
The organization protects the state’s land and natural resources.
Applicants are advised to use the Eligibility Assessment to determine if their project qualifies for funding, then review the technical assistance manual for grant program and application details before completing the grant application.
The current forms and applications are available online at commerce.wv.gov/boards-commissions/outdoor-heritage-conservation-fund.
The fund’s 11-member board of trustees expects to make grant selections by May 15.
