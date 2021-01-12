CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has decided to cancel the remainder of the previously scheduled subscription concerts for the 2020-2021 season due to continued safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The WVSO will continue to offer performances online and on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
In lieu of the in-person concerts, the WVSO will offer additional live streaming and broadcast concerts throughout the spring. The next concert, “Great Music — Old and New,” will be live streamed Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. thanks to an ongoing partnership with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
“Great Music — Old and New” will bring music director Lawrence Loh and WVSO musicians back to the Culture Center stage for an afternoon of music.
The concert will feature selections from several Black composers, including Jesse Montgomery’s Starburst and William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama.
Another highlight of the special concert is a performance of Quinn Mason’s “Reflection on a Memorial.” Mason is a 25-year-old, award-winning composer from Texas and has been lauded as “one of the most sought-after young composers in the country,” according to Texas Monthly.
