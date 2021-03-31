BURLINGTON, W.Va. — Upgrades along Waxler Road in Mineral County will affect vehicular traffic in coming weeks, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The construction project may begin as early as April 5, with the work zone situated between Harland Ridder Drive and Gerstell Road.
Motorists should expect significant delays between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Traffic in the area will be under the direction of flaggers.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible. The delays are necessary to install a culvert and “complete ditching activities,” according to a press release.
Work is expected to be completed by April 30, with the exact schedule dependent upon the weather.
