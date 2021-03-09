KEYSER, W.Va. — Lauren Weatherford with the West Virginia University Extension Service will discuss ways to attain personal happiness March 11 at 1 p.m. during an interactive online Zoom program.
Participants will learn about the five common factors among happy people, why happiness is a choice and about tips and practices for boosting happiness.
The WVU Extension Service is offering the series of live and interactive Zoom programs with the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service. Classes are free and will be available on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 1 p.m.
Upcoming topics include indoor herb gardening, March 25; traditional West Virginia foods, April 8; West Virginia rivers, April 22; and adventures in aging, May 6.
To receive the Zoom link, contact local WVU Mineral County Extension Office. Program information and the Zoom link will be emailed.
People with questions may call 304-788-3621 or send a message to Miltenberger at m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu.
