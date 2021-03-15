CUMBERLAND — An unspecified amount of priority appointments will be available for residents of Allegany and Garrett counties when the Western Maryland mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens next week in Hagerstown.
Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday at least 2,100 priority appointments per week — divided equitably by population — will go to residents of Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties. “As we continue to ramp up the capacity of our mass vaccination sites, we are also focusing on ensuring equitable access for Marylanders,” Hogan said. “Using both our call center and text-based outreach, we are working with local health departments to get shots into arms of our most vulnerable populations.”
Priority appointments for mass vaccination sites are booked through text-based and call center outreach using state and local pre-registration lists.
The Western Maryland site at the Hagerstown Prime Outlets is expected to open March 25.
On Saturday, the state launched a new platform for eligible Marylanders to pre-register to receive the vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Once pre-registered, residents will be notified once an appointment is available, and will be able to verify their pre-registration status and reserve an appointment.
Marylanders in Phase 1 eligible populations are now able to pre-register online at covidvax.maryland.gov or by phone through the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-634-6829.
‘Resurgence’ in Garrett
Garrett County health officials on Monday warned of a resurgence of the coronavirus.
The county has reported 25 new cases since March 8, and state data Monday showed a 6.3% positivity rate and a case rate of 12.31 per 100,000 residents. The statewide positivity rate Monday was 3.85% and case rate was 14.23. Allegany County had a positivity rate of 1.81% and a case rate of 3.65.
“We are seeing a resurgence of the virus in Garrett County,” said Health Officer Bob Stephens. “Our local and state contact tracing efforts have not identified a specific cluster. This is not the time to become complacent. If we can get ahead of this current spike through taking the proper precautions it will save lives. We are making good progress in our vaccination efforts, but we must be responsible as individuals and as a community for a little while longer if we want to keep schools and businesses open.”
Schedule a testing appointment at the Garrett County Health Department by calling 301-334-7697. Testing is also available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MEDCO Building in the McHenry Business Park. Pre-registration is recommended. Visit garretthealth.org for more information.
Vaccination effort
At least 697,800 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Health. More than 1.9 million doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1.2 million receiving at least a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. About 50,000 Marylanders have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Allegany County, 13,544 residents (19.2% of population) have received at least a first dose of a two-dose vaccine, while at least 8,612 people (12.23%) have received both doses. Another 347 county residents have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Allegany County has seen at least 6,440 cases of COVID-19 and 200 people have died from it or its complications.
In Garrett County, 6,424 (22%) residents have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, while 4,104 (14.1%) have received both doses. Another 46 people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Garrett County has had at least 1,873 COVID-19 cases and 60 people have died.
UPMC clinic Thursday
UPMC Western Maryland will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Allegany County residents 65 and older Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hospital auditorium. Those interested in reserving a spot must call 240-964-1000 Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. or until all slots are filled.
Slots will be offered to callers on a first-come, first-served basis. No walk-in appointments will be honored.
UPMC Western Maryland has utilized the Allegany County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine interest form to contact individuals over the last few weeks. That list of 65 and over candidates has been exhausted. All county residents age 65 and older who signed up for the vaccine but have not been contacted are encouraged to call to register.
The clinic is also open for all Allegany County residents who fall into the state of Maryland’s 1C guidelines, including those who have not filled out the interest form. Learn more about the guidelines at https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine/.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered and arrangements for the second dose of the vaccine will be made at this time as well.
Individuals who are successfully scheduled to get the vaccine should look for signs with parking instructions and enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
County residents who do not yet meet the vaccination criteria are encouraged to sign up at https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/Home.aspx.
Expanding efforts
The state health department said Monday it was expanding efforts to provide vaccines to the state’s aging and vulnerable population by delivering doses directly to them.
Seventeen primary care practices will each receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week to provide to their aging patients. The practices are spread out across Maryland and a diverse range of patient populations. The effort will serve as a pilot to test the idea of using primary care practices as points of delivery for older Marylanders and to validate the providers’ ability to more broadly distribute vaccines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.