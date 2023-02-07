Patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFPS) is pain in the front of the knee and around the patella, or kneecap. It is common in people who participate in sports and runners but can occur in nonathletes as well.
The pain and stiffness that occur can make it difficult to climb stairs, kneel down and perform other everyday activities. Problems with kneecap alignment and overuse from vigorous sports and training are most common factors.
PFPS occurs when nerves sense pain in the soft tissues and bone around the kneecap. Soft tissues include the tendons, the fat pad beneath the patella and the synovial tissue that lines the knee joint. A sudden change in physical activity or intensity can be a main factor. Other factors that may contribute to patellofemoral pain include abnormal tracking of the kneecap (when the kneecap is pushed to one side of the groove when the knee is bent), surrounding muscular imbalances or weaknesses of the quadriceps, improper use of sports training techniques or equipment, as well as changes in footwear. Surfaces can also be a factor such as concrete or asphalt.
What symptoms
will you experience?
The most common symptom is a dull, aching pain in the front of the knee. You may also experience cracking or popping sounds with the knee when standing or climbing stairs.
Interventions to aide
in pain relief
• Rest.
• Ice. Use cold packs for 20 minutes at a time, several times a day without applying directly on skin.
• Compression. This aids in decreasing swelling. You can wrap the knee in an elastic bandage, leaving a hole in the area of the kneecap. Be sure that the bandage fits snugly but not too tight.
• Elevation. With your knee raised up higher than your heart.
• Anti-inflammatory medication.
• Physical therapy. You will be given exercises that will help you improve range of motion, strength and endurance. This will focus on strengthening and stretching your quadriceps muscles, the main stabilizers of your kneecap.
• Orthotics. Shoe inserts can help align and stabilize your foot and ankle, taking stress off your lower leg and knee. These can be purchased at a store or custom-made for your foot.
What can you do
to prevent PFPS?
Physical therapy or daily simple adjustment can aid in prevention. Others are wearing supportive shoes, stretching of the hamstrings and quadriceps during your warmup and cool downs, reducing activity that hurt your knee in the past and maintaining a healthy weight.
If you have any questions regarding patellofemoral pain, reach out to one of Progressive Physical Therapy clinics in Cumberland, Keyser or Romney or check out our website at www.progressive-pt.net.
