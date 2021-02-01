MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — A Garrett County woman was arrested Monday morning after a large amount of suspected heroin and fentanyl was found in her vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.
Nicole Satin Ashby, 29, of Oakland, was being held later Monday at the Garrett County Detention Center and was awaiting a bond hearing.
According to investigators, Ashby's vehicle was stopped about 10 a.m. on N Street in Mountain Lake Park for an alleged traffic violation. A Maryland State Police drug-detection dog later alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police said.
Ashby was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession charges, along with separate charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
