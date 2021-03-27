KEYSER, W.Va. — This coming fall, students enrolled in West Virginia University Potomac State College’s anatomy and physiology courses and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing curriculum will get the opportunity to engage with 3D anatomy technology.
Potomac State College was recently awarded a grant to purchase 100 subscriptions to Complete Anatomy (3D 4Medical) through the West Virginia (W.Va.) Rural Health Initiative: W.Va. Public Undergraduate Programs Grant Opportunity sponsored by the W.Va. Higher Education Policy Commission.
More than 350 leading medical schools and universities around the world have deployed Complete Anatomy as their anatomy learning solution.
Faculty will have the ability to: interact with the 3D models to make and share interactive recordings, or screen-share as part of live lectures; share ‘Deep Links’ with students, bringing them straight to specific content resources within Complete Anatomy; review their students’ engagement with the content the faculty create and share, including quizzes, and; access to the Curriculum Manager, opening up a vast library of over 4,000 high quality, pre-made learning resources created by world-renowned anatomy experts. Faculty can also create their own unique material.
Complete Anatomy includes 3D imagery for 12 body systems including skeletal and connective tissue systems, the muscular system, the cardiovascular system, the lymphatic system, the nervous system, the respiratory system, the digestive system, the urogenital system, and the integumentary system. The simple drag & drop interface also allows faculty to combine screens, videos, and quizzes to create their own lectures.
Students and faculty simply install Complete Anatomy onto their computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Each user’s content is synchronized across all their devices to provide an interactive 3D curriculum at their fingertips whether users are in class or working remotely.
“Complete Anatomy will enhance students’ hands-on experience in human anatomy laboratories whether they are face-to-face, online or hybrid,” Sheri Chisholm, Ph.D., biology professor, said. “Due to the pandemic, we’ve had to adapt our teaching modalities and this software will help with that while at the same time serving these various student audiences.”
